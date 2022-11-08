20 injured as bus turns turtle in Handwara

Handwara, Nov 8: At least 20 persons were injured when a bus, they were travelling in, met with an accident in Watayin area of Handwara in North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the vehicle turned turtle near Watayin, when it was on way to Srinagar.
He said that in the accident at least 20 persons were injured and they were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The official added that among the injured 14 were later referred to district hospital Handwara.