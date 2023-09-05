20 years jail for two drug smugglers of Kupwara: Police

Srinagar, Sep 05: Two drug smugglers have been awarded 20 years imprisonment and fine in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.
In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police said that the duo had been caught with 15 kg Brown Sugar.
"20 years imprisonment & fine of ₹2.0 lacs each has been awarded to 02 narcotics smugglers namely Syed Ishfaq Shah S/O Gh Mohiuddin Shah & Khurshid Ahmad Gujjar S/O Naaab Din Gujjar, both residents of Karnah Kupwara in case FIR No. 56/2019 under sections 8/21, 29 NDPS Act of PS Karnah for carrying in their possession 15 Kg of Brown Sugar, " the police said.