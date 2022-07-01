20 years on, Check Drugmulla Bridge incomplete

Kupwara, July 1: The residents of Drugmulla and other adjacent villages in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Friday expressed resentment against the authorities for the inordinate delay in the completion of the bridge over the Pohru River.
The residents said that the construction of the bridge started in 2002 but after the passage of two decades was still incomplete.
They said that to cover a distance of 1 km, it takes them over an hour from Check Drugmulla to the main market.
“It has been 20 years since the construction of the bridge was started but the authorities failed to complete the bridge. We have approached the authorities many times but they blame the paucity of funds for the incomplete work on the bridge,” said Nisar Shaheen, a local. He said that the bridge, once completed, would connect dozens of villages including Shatwari, Hatmulla, Nagri, Krishpora, and Gushi with Drugmulla.
“During heavy rains when the boatmen are not able to sail the boat due to the rise in the water level, the entire area remains cut off from the district headquarters. We don’t send our children to school during rainy days to avoid any kind of eventuality,” said Tariq Rahim, another resident.
He said that the bridge would significantly shorten the distance between several villages and help commuters reach their respective destinations in the shortest possible time. The residents sought immediate intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha into the matter.
An official of Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) at Kupwara, who is not authorised to talk to the media, said that half of the work already stands done.
“We have floated tenders for the rest of the work. Hopefully, the contractors will come forward to execute the remaining work,” he said.