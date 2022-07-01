20 years on, Check Drugmulla Bridge incomplete

The residents said that the construction of the bridge started in 2002 but after the passage of two decades was still incomplete.

They said that to cover a distance of 1 km, it takes them over an hour from Check Drugmulla to the main market.

“It has been 20 years since the construction of the bridge was started but the authorities failed to complete the bridge. We have approached the authorities many times but they blame the paucity of funds for the incomplete work on the bridge,” said Nisar Shaheen, a local. He said that the bridge, once completed, would connect dozens of villages including Shatwari, Hatmulla, Nagri, Krishpora, and Gushi with Drugmulla.