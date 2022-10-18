200 electric buses for Srinagar and Jammu smart cities

He reiterated that the government would continue its efforts to provide world class comforts to people in both these smart cities.



It was revealed during the function that passengers can also get details like real-time tracking of buses, how congested it is, along with expected time of arrival. It was also informed that the partnership between both firms will also eliminate the need for paper tickets and make contactless ticketing a greener option.



Further, it was said that the initiative will play a significant role in savings on ticketing costs. Apart from reducing pollution levels, the electric buses are also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like panic button, location system, CCTV, stop request system, and other security related features, as was given out on this occasion.



Under this project, Tata Motors and Chalo Mobility will work in collaboration with each other for the functioning of electric buses in both cities in coordination with Jammu Smart City and Srinagar Smart City Limited.