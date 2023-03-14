200 human rights cases in J&K pending with NHRC: MHA

Srinagar, Mar 14 : Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said that hundred cases related human right are pending with National Human Rights Commission
MHA said that 1164 human rights cases pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir have been registered with the NHRC from 1st October 2019 to December 2022 and 200 cases are pending.
Divulging the information in a written question by National Conference Parliamentarian from Anantnag, Hasnain Masoodi, Minister of State for MHA Nityanand Rai said that by virtue of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir Protection of Human Rights Act, 1997 has been repealed, and the application of corresponding Central Act i.e. The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 has come into force.
Accordingly, he said, the erstwhile State Human Rights Commission in Jammu and Kashmir was wound up on 23 October 2019.
As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Order, 2020, notified on 18 March 2020, the functions relating to human rights in Jammu and Kashmir shall be dealt with by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).
“By virtue of the notification, the jurisdiction regarding Human Rights cases of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir vests in the NHRC,” he said .
He said that the total complaints that were pending before the Commission at the time of its winding up were 765.
Rai said that National Human Rights Commission is a Statutory Body and Commission has autonomy in its functioning.
“Total 1164 cases pertaining to the State of Jammu and Kashmir have been registered with the NHRC from 1st October, 2019 to December, 2022, as per the information provided by NHRC,” Rai said, adding, “Out of those, 111 have been considered and closed by the Commission, 368 have been disposed of with direction, 484 have been dismissed in limini, compensation has been recommended in one case and 200 cases are pending for consideration of the Commission.”