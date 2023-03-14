200 human rights cases in J&K pending with NHRC: MHA

MHA said that 1164 human rights cases pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir have been registered with the NHRC from 1st October 2019 to December 2022 and 200 cases are pending.

Divulging the information in a written question by National Conference Parliamentarian from Anantnag, Hasnain Masoodi, Minister of State for MHA Nityanand Rai said that by virtue of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir Protection of Human Rights Act, 1997 has been repealed, and the application of corresponding Central Act i.e. The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 has come into force.