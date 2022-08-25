2003 Nadimarg killings | HC recalls its 2011 order, to rehear revision plea on Sep 15

Subsequently, the prosecution approached the high court this year with a plea seeking to recall the 2011 order.

After hearing the parties, the bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar allowed the prosecution's plea and recalled the order. The Revision plea has been listed for rehearing now on September 15.

Pointing out that the criminal revision petition was dismissed by High Court on 21 December 2011 without hearing the prosecution and without giving reasons for its dismissal, the court said:

“Therefore, the same can be recalled by this Court by treating the said order as a nullity being against the settled law that a criminal revision petition cannot be dismissed for non-prosecution”.