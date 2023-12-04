2010 defamation complaint | Naeem Akhtar regrets accusations against Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Dec 4: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senior leader and former minister Naeem Akhtar Andrabi before a court here on Monday expressed “regret” over his stand at a press conference in 2010 wherein accusations of kickbacks of Rs 500 crore in allotting Rattle power project were made against then chief minister Omar Abdullah.

In the wake of the news conference, the then Public Prosecutor in 2010 had filed a defamation complaint on behalf of the government against Akhtar and Nizamuddin Bhat, a former PDP legislator.

On Monday, Omar and his party leader Nasir Aslam Wani recorded statements in connection with the complaint before the Court of Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar.

After the conclusion of the testimony, Akhtar expressed “regret” about his presence at the news conference and the statement made by Bhat.

Following this, Omar said there was no need to press the case any further and he would not like to continue with the proceedings.

The defamation case was filed by the government through the Public Prosecutor before Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar, seeking action against the PDP leaders under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) for levelling “false and baseless” accusations, at a news conference on August 25, 2010, against Omar that he received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 500 crore in the allotment of Rattle power project.

The PDP leaders had been also accused of having made a defamatory allegation regarding exorbitant expenditure incurred on the construction of the official residence of the chief minister and pilferage of certain priceless antiques from the State Toshakhana.