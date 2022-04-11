2010 Kathua murder case | HC directs DGP to initiate departmental inquiry against IO for planting witnesses

Srinagar, Apr 11: High court of J&K and Ladakh High Court has directed Director General of Police (DGP) to initiate departmental inquiry against Investigating Officer (IO) for “planting witnesses” in a case related to the murder of a woman in Kathua district of Jammu division in 2010. A division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Rahul Bharti observed as “very disturbing” the planting of the witnesses while dismissing appeal against acquittal of accused in murder of a woman,Reeta Devi, in Kathua district's Billawar area on May 6 2010.
“Before parting with this judgment in holding that the acquittal appeal is lacking merit of any worth, this Court would be turning its eye from a very disturbing aspect of the case which if left untouched would be doing a serious undermining of criminal administration of justice and that is the trial court after having clearly held that the case was built upon two planted witnesses just let the matter rest there,” the bench said.
The court noted that the two prosecution witnesses namely Angrej Chand (PW1) and Raj Kumar (PW-2) were “not self planted but were found to be so planted by the IO in the case”. “This conduct and act of the IO in the case can mean two things, that is, one by doing so he actually let the real crime doers escape the process of law or else the IO ridden by his inefficiency and incompetence took the case just a matter of file making to add to his service credit of having solved a criminal case of homicidal death of a young woman,” Court said.
The Court pointed out that in the acquittal appeal the State has not even uttered a whisper as to counter the finding of the trial court about the very two prosecution witnesses’ credibility and veracity. The said it means that the State has also taken the fact accepted that the IO did plant two witnesses to book a family comprising of aged parents and then a minor daughter in a false accusation.
The court observed that the trial court ought to have resorted to active use of provisions of law so as to set a loud and clear message not only to persons volunteering false testimony in criminal case but also to the IO that they did it at their peril without any reciprocating leniency and let off from a criminal court of law.
While the bench observed that in the “present case” it was too late to rectify said omission on the part of the trial court, it said: “However, this Court directs the Director General of Police, Govt. of Union Territory of J&K to order a departmental/disciplinary proceedings under the Police Rules in force against the said IO namely Sanjeet Sharma who then was PSI Ramkot, in case he still continues to be in service of J&K Police, to suffer the consequences of his purported misconduct as an investigation officer”.