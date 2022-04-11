2010 Kathua murder case | HC directs DGP to initiate departmental inquiry against IO for planting witnesses

The court noted that the two prosecution witnesses namely Angrej Chand (PW1) and Raj Kumar (PW-2) were “not self planted but were found to be so planted by the IO in the case”. “This conduct and act of the IO in the case can mean two things, that is, one by doing so he actually let the real crime doers escape the process of law or else the IO ridden by his inefficiency and incompetence took the case just a matter of file making to add to his service credit of having solved a criminal case of homicidal death of a young woman,” Court said.

The Court pointed out that in the acquittal appeal the State has not even uttered a whisper as to counter the finding of the trial court about the very two prosecution witnesses’ credibility and veracity. The said it means that the State has also taken the fact accepted that the IO did plant two witnesses to book a family comprising of aged parents and then a minor daughter in a false accusation.