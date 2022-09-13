2011 Murder Case | HC rejects convict’s plea for suspension of sentence

“Since there is a positive finding of the trial court that the case has been proved by the prosecution based on formidable, circumstantial as well as oral evidence supported by medical and forensic evidence, therefore, appellant on his conviction cannot raise a plea of being innocent as the presumption of innocence in the appeal is not available to the appellant as is available to an accused before the trial court,” a division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary said while rejecting application by one Javid Ahmad Shah who was convicted by Principal Sessions Judge Pulwama in February this year. Shah was convicted for murdering a student, Khursheed Ahmad Wani.

The Court also rejected contention of Shah’s counsel that there was inordinate delay in disposal of the case finally and that the Court was taking longer time to decide the appeal.