2012 CET Scam: HC rejects ex-BOPEE chairman's plea

In April 2018, a Special Anti-Corruption Court here sentenced Peer to a cumulative 16 years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in the scam.

The court had sentenced Peer to seven years of rigorous imprisonment under section 420 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), five years of imprisonment under section 5 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, three years of imprisonment under section 409 of the RPC and one year of imprisonment under section 120B of the RPC. All the sentences would run "consecutively", the court said.