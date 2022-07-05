2021 UPSC toppers interact with students

Srinagar: Quintessence Classes (Karan Nagar) organised an IAS seminar with UPSC toppers of 2021. The programme was organised in order to provide guidance and strategy of the UPSC examination comprehensively. The main speakers of the seminar included UPSC - CSE toppers:
Nazish Ansari (IAS 2021), Muhibullah Ansari (IPS 2021), Iqbal Dar (IFoS 2021), Nasir Siddiqui (UPSC mentor) and Tehleel Shah (Senior IAS Faculty, Karol Bagh).
A threadbare discussion was held on the strategies for qualifying the UPSC examination and planning of the preparation holistically.
The seminar was attended by more than 150 aspirants and the faculty members of Quintessence Classes.
The candidates showed a great response to the seminar and cleared their doubts about the examination. With this QCR completed one more successful seminar among many others and added one more achievement to its name, said a statement. “Quintessence is the only institute in the valley organising these fruitful seminars/ sessions for the aspirants religiously and is living upto its committment of preparing the aspirants holistically,” it added.
The chairman of the institute Ruhaan Jeelani thanked all the UPSC toppers for taking their time out for guiding the aspirants of the Kashmir and has once again reinforced his commitment for providing quality education to the aspirants.