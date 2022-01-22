2021 watershed year for armed forces in J&K and Ladakh: Army Commander

He said the troops displayed boldness in standing up to the aggressive designs in the two Union Territories.

General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief, northern command, Lt Gen Y K Joshi said there has been a "reduction in terrorist-related incidents and stone pelting activities in Jammu and Kashmir".

"There has been a reduction in terrorist related incidents, stone pelting activities and protests as a result of tireless efforts of the security forces and the people of J&K," Joshi said, addressing the northern command investiture ceremony at its headquarters here in J&K.