2022 to be year of academic excellence: Kansal

Referring to relevance and importance of New Education Policy 2020, Principal Secretary instructed the principals to ensure its implementation in letter and spirit. He added that in the spirit of the NEP, the colleges should strive towards quality and employability. He also informed that while admissions for the current session would be shortly initiated by the universities and colleges, the academic calendar throughout J&K would be made uniform and synchronized with the national calendar.

Principal Secretary stressed on enhancing the employability of college pass outs in line with NEP-2020. He said colleges have to act as real agents of change and the success of NEP 2020 depends on how well they implement it at the ground level.