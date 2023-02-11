20586 cases settled, Rs 9.70 cr realised at Lok Adalat in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 11: In the first National Lok Adalat of this year at District Court Complex here, as many as 20586 matters were settled out of 21351 taken up for their ‘amicable settlement’.
“A total number of 21351 matters were taken up for their amicable settlement, out of which 20586 matters were settled. Besides, an amount of Rs. 9.70 crore was realized in total in the Lok Adalat settlement. The settlement matters included 52 MACT matters,” District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Srinagar said in a statement.
As per the statement, the National Lok Adalat was held under the directions and patronage of the Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan, who is also the Executive Chairman JK LSA and the guidance of Jawad Ahmad, Chairman DLSA Srinagar.
Principal District & Sessions Judge as Chairman District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad inaugurated the National Lok Adalat at 10.30 AM at ADR Centre, (DLSA Srinagar) and the event was convened by Fozia Paul Secretary DLSA Srinagar/ Sub-Judge Srinagar.
All judicial officers posted at District Court Srinagar, Legal Aid Defense Counsels, lawyers, staff members and general public were present and Chairman DLSA Srinagar distributed some winter kits amongst the Fire affected families and families belonging to marginalised sections of Srinagar, which was arranged by DLSA Srinagar in collaboration with an NGO ELFA International.
“The list of people affected by devastating fire incidents was verified by the Office of District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, which were today given relief in the form of winter kits consisting of blankets etc,” the statement said.
As many as 10 benches were constituted by DLSA Srinagar for settlement of cases including pending cases as well as pre-litigation cases. The matters placed before the benches included civil, criminal compoundable, cheque bounce, Bank matters, MACT, Matrimonial, Tenancy and Electricity cases.