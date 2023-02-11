20586 cases settled, Rs 9.70 cr realised at Lok Adalat in Srinagar

“A total number of 21351 matters were taken up for their amicable settlement, out of which 20586 matters were settled. Besides, an amount of Rs. 9.70 crore was realized in total in the Lok Adalat settlement. The settlement matters included 52 MACT matters,” District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Srinagar said in a statement.

As per the statement, the National Lok Adalat was held under the directions and patronage of the Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan, who is also the Executive Chairman JK LSA and the guidance of Jawad Ahmad, Chairman DLSA Srinagar.