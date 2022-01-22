21 arrested for involvement in OHE copper wire theft

A statement of GRPK and RPF issued here said that the accused were involved in robbing OHE copper wire being installed by railway authorities through R S Infra Private Limited company from Baramulla to Banihal.

It said that while the job of the installation of wire was being carried out by the agency, it was reported by the company that during night hours, unknown burglars had committed theft of OHE copper wire and attempts to theft in Sopore, Pattan, Budgam, Srinagar and Bijbehara areas.