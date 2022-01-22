21 arrested for involvement in OHE copper wire theft

Srinagar, Jan 22: The Government Railway Police Kashmir (GRPK) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) Saturday busted a gang of criminals involved in OHE copper wire theft by arresting 21 accused persons.
A statement of GRPK and RPF issued here said that the accused were involved in robbing OHE copper wire being installed by railway authorities through R S Infra Private Limited company from Baramulla to Banihal.
It said that while the job of the installation of wire was being carried out by the agency, it was reported by the company that during night hours, unknown burglars had committed theft of OHE copper wire and attempts to theft in Sopore, Pattan, Budgam, Srinagar and Bijbehara areas.
The statement said that on the basis of the written reports received from the R S Infra Projects Private Limited company, nine FIR cases (four in 2021 and five in 2022) were registered in GRPS of Baramulla, Hamaray, Srinagar, and Anantnag and investigation started.
It said that to work out the case, SSP GRPK constituted three separate teams.