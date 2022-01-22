21 arrested for stealing costly wiring worth Rs 3.5 lakh in Kashmir: Railways

Srinagar, Jan 22: Government Railway Police Kashmir (GRPK) on Saturday said it has arrested 21 accused men for stealing the costly Overhead Equipment (OHE) copper wire worth over Rs 3 lakh in separate theft incidents in last two years.
The installation of OHE copper wire by railway authorities through M/S R.S. Infra private limited company has been under progress along the Baramulla-Banihal rail link since September, 2021.
The company has been complaining that during night hours, unknown thieves have committed theft of OHE copper wire or attempted to steal the costly wire in Sopore, Pattan, Budgam, Srinagar and Bijbehara areas.
On the basis of the written reports received from the M/S R.S. Infra private limited company, nine FIRs (04 in 2021 and 05 in 2022) were registered in GRPS of Baramulla/Hamaray/Srinagar and Anantnag and investigation set into motion, the handout said.
It said that in order to work out the case, SSP GRPK constituted three separate teams Sub-Division wise led by the concerned SHOs and supervised by the concerned SDPOs. The teams after strenuous / hectic efforts cracked /solved the theft cases by arresting 21 accused persons involved in the commission of crime.
The stolen property of OHE wire weighing 388 kg, worth Rs 3,56,572 was also recovered from them even as weapons of offence including cutter, blades, gloves and ropes alongwith four load carriers utilized for the transportation of stolen property were also seized.