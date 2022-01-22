21 arrested for stealing costly wiring worth Rs 3.5 lakh in Kashmir: Railways

The installation of OHE copper wire by railway authorities through M/S R.S. Infra private limited company has been under progress along the Baramulla-Banihal rail link since September, 2021.

The company has been complaining that during night hours, unknown thieves have committed theft of OHE copper wire or attempted to steal the costly wire in Sopore, Pattan, Budgam, Srinagar and Bijbehara areas.