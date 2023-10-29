21 employees found absent at PHC Dangiwacha Rafiabad

Sopore, Oct 29: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sopore S A Raina along with TehsildarDangiwacha, SajadRasool, paid a surprise visit to Public Health Centre Dangiwacha in north kashmir'sRafiabad on Saturday.
It was observed with dismay during the visit that BMO Dangiwacha was not present as the official was reportedly having a meeting at Deputy Commissioner office in afternoon but no communication was shared with the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore.
During the visit it was found that most of the employees present in the hospital were not in proper dress code.
Half day Salary of all absent employees was ordered to be deducted and credited into District Red Cross Fund.
ADC sought explanation from the employees who left the hospital before the scheduled time. The official further ordered hospital administration that the daily duty roaster is strictly adhered to and a copy of it should be kept displayed on the notice board.