21 flights cancelled at Srinagar airport due to poor visibility
Srinagar airport on Tuesday cancelled 21 flights to and fro due to poor visibility caused by the prevalent rains and snowfall in Kashmir.
Director Srinagar airport, Kuldeep Singh while confirming the development, told Greater Kashmir that further call on the flight operations will be taken depending on the prevailing weather conditions during the day.
The Srinagar office of the Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an 'orange alert’ in Kashmir saying the prevalent rains and snowfall are expected to intensify in coming days.
In view of the impending bad weather, the MET office urged people not to venture out on avalanche and landslide prone areas, unless extremely necessary.
“Keep power/light back up( in case of power failure),” the MET office said in the handout while urging motorists to drive "very slowly and in low gear while driving on snow bound area,” the Srinagar MET office said in an advisory.