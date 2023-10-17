21-year-old crushed to death in Sumbal

Bandipora, Oct 17: A tractor-trolley accident in the Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district claimed the life of a 22-year-old driver on Tuesday afternoon.
The victim, identified as Rayees Ahmad Rather of Wangipora Bala village, was repairing his tractor at his home when the trolley fell on him, according to local witnesses.
He was rushed to CHC Sumbal, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctors. Following the medico-legal formalities, the driver’s body was handed over to the family who were inconsolable.
The local witnesses said that Wangipora village descended in a pall of gloom soon after the news of the tragic incident spread.