22 employees suspended for unauthorised absence from duties in Budgam

Budgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, S F Hamid today suspended 22 employees for remaining unauthorizedly absent from their duties.

In order to check attendance of employees, the DC conducted surprise inspections of various government offices including Tehsil Office Budgam.

During the inspection at Tehsil Office, 20 employees were found unauthorizedly absent from duties. Similarly, while checking the attendance at Government Primary School Paller, two teachers were found unauthorizedly absent from their duties.

The absent employees were placed under suspension immediately.