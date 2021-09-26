22 evictions on migrant properties carried out in south Kashmir's Anantnag

News agency GNS quoted the DC Anantnag saying the district administration has taken various steps to address the issues of migrants besides complaints filed by them through online or offline mode.

He said the officers of revenue and other concerned departments have been given clear directions to address the grievances concerning the land and property of the migrants with "zeal and commitment".

"Redressal of the complaints as per law and in a time bound manner is being emphasised upon the most", he added.

The DC said that the relevant provisions of law are being followed in letter and spirit and the administration is ensuring the genuine rights of migrants in different categories are duly protected.