22-year-old 'dies by suicide' in Handwara

Handwara, Jun 18: A 22-year-old man allegedly hanged self to death in Naugam area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, sources said.
GNS reported that one Showkat Ahmad Khan, son of Mohammad Yousaf Khan, a resident of Naugam Inderdaji was found hanging by a rope at his home on intervening Saturday and Sunday night.
"According to the family, he had been suffering from depression for last several years, which could be the possible reason for him taking this extreme step", they said.
A police official said that they have taken cognisance of the incident and started investigations.