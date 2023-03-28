22-year-old girl from Ganderbal wins hearts by handwriting Quran in 4 months

Ganderbal, Mar 28: A young girl from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district has touched hearts and won appreciation by hand-writing the Holy Quran in a short period of time.
Salima Jagal, a 22-year-old girl from Anderwan hamlet of district Ganderbal has become a role model after she hand-wrote the holy Quran in four months that too without any knowledge of Arabic calligraphy.
Salima has set an example by hand-writing a copy of the Holy Quran, which includes 1200 attributes along with Urdu translation. Salima accomplished this remarkable feat within four months. Her dedication and love for the Quran have been widely praised. The girl has made the district proud by writing the Holy Quran with her own hand. Salima has written the Quran in such beautiful handwriting that it amazes people. Salima is also pursuing graduation in the Arts stream.
Salima attributes her passion for writing the Holy Book to the religious atmosphere in her home and her family’s emphasis on studying and mastering the Holy Quran.
“I have not got any training in scripting nor have I written anything before. I randomly decided to write the Quran Sharif. I did not learn calligraphy. But I wrote this,” said Salima.
“I am so grateful to Allah, who gave me the capability of writing the Holy Quran. I was first taught to read the Holy Quran by a Maulvi Sahib of the area and was provided all kinds of knowledge about the Holy Quran,” Salima said adding that “I memorised the Quran and then after that I started writing the Quran by hand and finally I was able to complete this work in a short period of about four months.”
Salima said that “my grandparents were keen to see me doing this work.” She said that some ulemas including Molvi Mushtaq Ahmad, Molvi Mukhtar Ahmad and Molvi Ishaq Ahmad guided her .
Salima said that she wrote every morning and evening while also managing her studies. She expressed gratitude for the support from her family during this endeavor.
“Due to the religious environment at home, I developed a special relationship with the Holy Quran and also developed a passion for writing the Quran. I started writing the Holy Quran in November 2022, and completed it in March,” she said.
“Whatever I needed while writing the Holy Quran, all the necessary things were provided by my family,” Salima added.
“I am really proud that someone in our family is doing such great work. It is good for the whole society and will inspire others to make such efforts,” one of her family members told Greater Kashmir.
The locals expressed their pride and happiness in having a “virtuous” daughter like Salima in their community. They believe that Salima’s accomplishment has brought glory to their area and the Gujjar community in particular. “We are proud that such a virtuous daughter was born in our area and by doing great work, she has made the name of the area as well as our community class bright, for which we are proud,” locals said.