22-year-old girl from Ganderbal wins hearts by handwriting Quran in 4 months

Salima Jagal, a 22-year-old girl from Anderwan hamlet of district Ganderbal has become a role model after she hand-wrote the holy Quran in four months that too without any knowledge of Arabic calligraphy.

Salima has set an example by hand-writing a copy of the Holy Quran, which includes 1200 attributes along with Urdu translation. Salima accomplished this remarkable feat within four months. Her dedication and love for the Quran have been widely praised. The girl has made the district proud by writing the Holy Quran with her own hand. Salima has written the Quran in such beautiful handwriting that it amazes people. Salima is also pursuing graduation in the Arts stream.