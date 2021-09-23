22-yr-old Kulgam youth found dead in Punjab

Local police in Punjab have said the youth hanged himself because of "depression".



According to news agency KNO, the victim, Bilal Ahmad Malik, son of Mohammad Ayoub Malik was working as a Shawl seller in Moga city.



According to the village Sarpanch, the victim's family members have left for Punjab on Thursday to receive the body.

“He was found dead in Moga area of Punjab. His family members have left for Punjab. As of now we don’t have any other details with us,” the Sarpanch said.



SHO Focal Point told KNO over phone that Bilal ended his life by hanging self because of depression.

“Subsequently, a case under 174 CrPc has been registered and further investigation had been taken up,” the police officer said.