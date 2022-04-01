220 tribal youth from Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand visit Suchetgarh BoP

According to the BSF spokesperson, a motivational speech was delivered by a BSF Officer to them and a documentary on the role and tasks of BSF was also shown to the youth. They were also familiarized with the International Boundary and duties of BSF. The youths were highly excited while interacting with troops of BSF. They appreciated and applauded the valour of BSF.

“Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan are organising this exchange programme in collaboration with Ministry of Home Affairs from March 30, 2022 to April 5, 2022 to expose the tribal youth to understand the cultural ethos, languages, lifestyle of the people depicting socio- economic and cultural development, ongoing development process and unity in diversity aspect of our national life,” said the BSF official.