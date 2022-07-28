228 police officials promoted in Budgam, Sopore

Srinagar: SSP Budgam and SSP Sopore have ordered in-situ promotion approved by the Departmental Promotion Committees in favour of 228 officials of Budgam and Sopore.
The promotees include 224 constables and 4 Followers who have completed nine years of satisfactory service in one rank and stagnant in a particular grade.
SSP Budgam and SSP Sopore have extended their warm greetings to the promoted officials and expressed hope that they will strive to work with greater zeal and professionalism for public welfare and the maintenance of peace and public order.