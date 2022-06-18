23 killed in 22 targeted attacks this year

Srinagar, June 18: This year there have been over 22 targeted attacks in Kashmir, mostly aimed at minorities, migrants, and security personnel.
The 23 people killed in these attacks include a Kashmiri Pandit government employee, a member of the Rajput community, four migrants, and four leaders at the Panchayat level.
The list also includes four police personnel, an Army soldier, two CRPF personnel, two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, and three locals.
Among these 10 were killed in central Kashmir including seven in Budgam and three in Srinagar; 11 in south Kashmir including five in Kulgam, four in Pulwama, and one each in Anantnag and Shopian, and two in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
The targeted killings have triggered fear and anger among the minorities.
The J&K administration, after a spate of targeted killings, posted all employees belonging to the minority communities including Kashmiri Pandits to “safer locations” within Kashmir.
January 29: Ali Muhammad Ganai, a policeman, was shot outside his residence at Hasanpora village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
March 2: Muhammad Yaqoob Dar, a panchayat member, was shot in the Kulpora village of Kulgam.
March 9: Sameer Ahmad Bhat, a Sarpanch, was shot at his home in Khonmoh on Srinagar’s outskirts.
March 10: Sameer Ahmad Malla, a soldier, was shot three days after being abducted from his village of Lokipora in Budgam.
March 12: Shabir Ahmad Mir, a sarpanch, was shot in Audora village of Kulgam while Mukhtar Ahmad, a CRPF man was killed at Chotipora village in Shopian when he was off duty.
March 21: Tajamul Mohiuddin Dar, a local was shot in Gotpora village of Budgam.
March 26: Ishfaq Ahmad, a Special Police Officer (SPO), and his brother Umar Ahmad were shot inside their home at Chadbugh Budgam.
April 4: Vishal Kumar, a CRPF man was shot and his colleague injured at Maisuma in Srinagar.
April 13: Satish Kumar Singh, a member of the Rajput community, was shot in the Kakran village of Kulgam.
April 15: Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, a sarpanch, was shot dead in the Goshbugh village of Pattan in Baramulla.
April 18: Surinder Singh and Deb Raj, both RPF personnel, were shot at Kakapora Railway Station. Singh died on the spot, Raj succumbed to injuries six days later.
May 13: Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, a policeman, was shot in Gudoora village of Pulwama when he was off duty.
May 17: Ranjit Singh, a wine shop employee from Rajouri, was killed inside his shop in Baramulla.
May 24: Saifullah Qadri, a policeman, was shot in his house at Soura, Srinagar. Qadri’s nine-year-old daughter was injured in the attack.
May 25: A TV artist Amreen Bhat was shot inside her house at Hushroo Chadoora.
May 31: Rajni Bala, a school teacher from Jammu, was shot outside her school in Gopalpora, Kulgam.
June 2: Vijay Beniwal, a bank manager from Rajasthan, was shot inside his office in Arreh village of Kulgam while Dilkhush Kumar, a labourer from Bihar, was shot dead and his co-worker injured in Magraypora village of Chadoora in Budgam.