23 killed in 22 targeted attacks this year

Among these 10 were killed in central Kashmir including seven in Budgam and three in Srinagar; 11 in south Kashmir including five in Kulgam, four in Pulwama, and one each in Anantnag and Shopian, and two in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The targeted killings have triggered fear and anger among the minorities.

The J&K administration, after a spate of targeted killings, posted all employees belonging to the minority communities including Kashmiri Pandits to “safer locations” within Kashmir.