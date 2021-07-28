23-year-old girl electrocuted to death in Bandipora, her mother critical

Bandipora, 28 July: A 23-year-old woman was killed while her mother, 54, received serious injuries due to electrocution in Watrina village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district Wednesday evening.

According to the locals, the teenager, Zainab, daughter of Noor ud Din Mir, was leaning on an iron railing just outside the front door of their house when she was electrocuted. It is believed that the railing might have come in contact with a live wire.

Her mother, Raja Begum, in a bid to rescue her, too received the electric shock.