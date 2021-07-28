23-year-old girl electrocuted to death in Bandipora, her mother critical

Bandipora, 28 July: A 23-year-old woman was killed while her mother, 54, received serious injuries due to electrocution in Watrina village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district Wednesday evening.
According to the locals, the teenager, Zainab, daughter of Noor ud Din Mir, was leaning on an iron railing just outside the front door of their house when she was electrocuted. It is believed that the railing might have come in contact with a live wire.
Her mother, Raja Begum, in a bid to rescue her, too received the electric shock.
An official said that both the mother-daughter duo was evacuated in critical condition to district hospital Bandipora where the daughter was declared brought dead.
Her mother, the official said, was referred to SMHS hospital in critical condition for advanced treatment.
Locals blamed a low tension power line that almost touched the tin roof of the house as the reason for the incident as rains, they claimed might have passed the current down to the iron grill work.
The family as per the officials originally belongs to Gurez valley and had been residing in Watrina for some time now.
Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Bandipora, Dr Mushtaq confirmed that the girl was brought dead to the hospital while her mother who was in shock though stable was referred to Srinagar.
As per officials, police has rushed to the spot to investigate the matter.
The body of the girl is yet to be handed over pending medical-legal formalities.