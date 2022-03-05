230 stranded passengers airlifted from Gurez

Bandipora, Mar 5: The administration airlifted 230 stranded passengers in 17 air sorties on Saturday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Bandipora district administration in coordination with the Army and other authorities set into motion an airlifting exercise wherein a record number of air sorties were run to and fro Gurez to evacuate stranded passengers including stranded aspirants who were expected to appear in the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (SSB) exams on Sunday.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) BandiporaOwais Ahmad said that with the improvement in the weather on Saturday, MI-17 and Aryan Private Helicopter was put into service to airlift the stranded passengers.
He said 114 passengers were airlifted from Dawar, Kanzalwan, Neeru, and Baduaab areas of Gurez Valley to Bandipora while 103 adults and 13 infants were airlifted from Bandipora to Dawar, Kanzalwan, and Baduaab areas of Gurez Valley.
The DC said that the passengers including the SSB aspirants were stranded and due to bad weather no flight could be operated till Saturday.