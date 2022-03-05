230 stranded passengers airlifted from Gurez

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Bandipora district administration in coordination with the Army and other authorities set into motion an airlifting exercise wherein a record number of air sorties were run to and fro Gurez to evacuate stranded passengers including stranded aspirants who were expected to appear in the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (SSB) exams on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) BandiporaOwais Ahmad said that with the improvement in the weather on Saturday, MI-17 and Aryan Private Helicopter was put into service to airlift the stranded passengers.