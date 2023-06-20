23,000 tablets of Tapentadol worth Rs 6.7 lakh seized

Tapentadol is a schedule H1 Opioid analgesic which has to be sold against the prescriptions of RMP for medicinal purposes. The Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 provides that the record of sale of this drug has to be maintained by preserving the prescription for record and also maintain records of sale in the shape of cash memo /credit memo. Of late, it has been observed that these drugs are being used by adolescents for addiction purposes.

The department is in process of completing the procedure of relevant regulations and all such persons who have connived in the omission/breach shall be booked under law in due course of time.