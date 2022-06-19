23,470 appear in CET for paramedical courses

The BOPEE conducted this examination for the third consecutive year.

The spokesman said that a total of 39 examination centres were designated in J&K including 32 centres in the Kashmir division and seven in the Jammu division.

“The board ensured transparency and fairness during the conduct of the entire examination process by equipping all the venues,” he said. “Adequate security arrangements were put in place at every examination centre.”

The spokesman said that the Chairman, Secretary, and Controller of Examinations, BOPEE, visited and inspected the examination process at the designated venues.