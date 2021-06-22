24 sheep killed, four others injured in leopard attack in north Kashmir's Kunzar
Srinagar June 22: Twenty four sheep were mauled to death and four others inured by a leopard in Rambiallpora Bala area of Kunzar in north Kashmir's Baramulla district last night.
The leopard, on the loose for quite some time in the area, barged into the sheepcote of Mehrajuddin Reshi, a local, after breaking the ceiling of the structure, Reshi told Greater Kashmir over phone.
Reshi said that 24 of his sheep were killed while four others were injured in a herd of 28.
Asked how he was sure over the attack being that by the big cat, Reshi said the injury marks were quite visible on the sheep.
As per Reshi, the leopard has been roaming in the area for the last one year.
Station House Officer Kunzar, Athar Parvaiz while confirming the leopard attack told Greater Kashmir that a team of police and wildlife officials have rushed to the spot to assess the situation.