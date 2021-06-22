24 sheep killed, four others injured in leopard attack in north Kashmir's Kunzar

Srinagar June 22: Twenty four sheep were mauled to death and four others inured by a leopard in Rambiallpora Bala area of Kunzar in north Kashmir's Baramulla district last night.

The leopard, on the loose for quite some time in the area, barged into the sheepcote of Mehrajuddin Reshi, a local, after breaking the ceiling of the structure, Reshi told Greater Kashmir over phone.

Reshi said that 24 of his sheep were killed while four others were injured in a herd of 28.