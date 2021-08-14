24-yr-old woman found hanging inside her room in Baramulla, suicide suspected

Srinagar, Aug 14: A 24-year-old woman working in the National Health Mission (NHM) as an employee allegedly hanged herself to death at her home in Hib Dangerpore area of Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.
According to news agency KNO, the family of the girl found her hanging inside her room this morning following which police was informed about the incident.
A police team later reached the spot and registered a case even as an investigation has also been started into the incident.
Police officials said that the body has been taken for post mortem to determine the cause of death and to complete other legal formalities in the case.