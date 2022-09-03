2484 MT illegally excavated sand seized

Srinagar: The team of Geology and Mining department and police officials on Friday seized dumps of 2484 MT sand illegally excavated from Ujh River during several raids conducted in different places in Billawar area.

As many as 13 dumps of sand were stocked at Pongat, Leir, Guda Kalyal, Thada Kalyal, Peiya and Dharmani areas of Billawar were seized under relevant sections of SRO-105 of 2016 and MM&DR Act of 1957 and kept in the custody of police till further action.