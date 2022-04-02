25 new COVID-19 cases reported in J&K

According to a media bulletin , eight cases were reported from Jammu division and 17 from Kashmir division thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453793.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 13 cases, Baramulla and Kulgam reported two cases each while as Budgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Bandipora, Shopian and Ganderbal reported no fresh cases for today.