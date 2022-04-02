25 new COVID-19 cases reported in J&K

Srinagar, Apr 2: Twenty five new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today.
According to a media bulletin , eight cases were reported from Jammu division and 17 from Kashmir division thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453793.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 13 cases, Baramulla and Kulgam reported two cases each while as Budgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Bandipora, Shopian and Ganderbal reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported four cases, Rajouri reported one case and Doda reported three cases while as Kishtwar, Udhampur, Kathua, Poonch, Samba, Reasi and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
Moreover,14 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including three from Jammu Division and11 from Kashmir Division.
The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K. On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 10,009doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,21,95,042.
According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 453793 positive cases, 180are Active Positive (14in Jammu Division and 166in Kashmir Division), 448863 have recovered and 4750 have died; 2327 in Jammu division and 2423in Kashmir division.