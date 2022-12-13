25 telecom officers promoted as DySPs

Jammu, Dec 13: Expressing his gratitude to Lt. Governor J&K, Manoj Sinha and UT administration, the Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh has congratulated 25 officers of Telecom Wing for their regularization /promotion as Deputy Superintendents of Police (Telecom).
Welcoming the JK Home Departments promotion order, the DGP congratulated the officers and their families. In his message, he said that promotions will definitely boost the morale of officers and hoped that the officers will continue their services for the betterment of the people. He wished them good luck in their endeavors and advised them to work with more zeal and zest.
The DGP expressed his gratitude to L G Manoj Sinha, Advisor (B) R R Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary J&K Dr A. K. Mehta, Financial Commissioner (ACS) J&K R K Goyal and other officers of the UT Government for sanctioning the order of promotion. Pertinent to mention here that Home Department vide an order issued today has sanctioned the regularization/promotion of 25 inspectors (Telecom)/ I/c Deputy Superintendent of Police (Telecom) as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Telecom) Level-08 in the pay matrix.