25 tourists rescued in Kokernag

Anantnag, June 22: Twenty-five tourists who were stuck in six vehicles along with locals and supplies near Sinthan Top were rescued on Wednesday, the authorities said.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, a joint rescue operation was launched by the administration of Sub Division Kokernag (Revenue, Police, and NHIDCL) and the administration of Sub Division Chatroo (Revenue and Police) rescued 25 tourists.
The rescue operation was conducted under the supervision of SDMs Kokernag and Chatroo while 19 RR of the Army was on standby for the rescue operation, the spokesman said.