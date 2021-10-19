25-yr-old man found dead inside hotel in south Kashmir's Qazigund

Srinagar, Oct 19: A 25-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel in Qazigund area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday morning.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Mohammed Haneef Gogar, son of Ghulam Hassan Gogar of Monhal Ukhral Ramban was found dead in a room at hotel in Chaimulla along Srinagar-Jammu highway this morning.
The deceased was a labourer by profession, the official said.
He said that the body was shifted to a hospital for postmortem while investigation has been initiated in the case.