250 claims cleared under Forest Rights Act in Rajouri

Rajouri: District Level Forests Right Committee which met today here under the chairmanship of the District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, cleared 250 claims under Forest Rights Act.

DFO Rajouri, Arshdeep Singh; DFO Nowshera, Neelima; ADC Koteranka, Surinder Mohan Sharma; ADC Sunderbani, Vinod Kumar Behnal; ADC Nowshera, Kartar Singh; CPO, Mohammad Khurshid; SDM Thanamandi, Vikas Dhar and other concerned officers attended the meeting.