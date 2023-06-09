250 stranded tourists rescued at Gulmarg

A police official said that soon after information was received, a rescue team of Jammu and Kashmir police led by Station House Officer, Gulmarg, Irshad Ahmad, along with officials of the Gondola Cable Car Corporation rushed to the spot and during the overnight rescue operation brought all the 250 stranded tourists safely to the Gulmarg base. They had got stuck in the Affarwat mountains. The two phase Gondola ride is a favourite for the visitors in Gulmarg