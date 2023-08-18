25th year of Kargil victory | Army launches quiz competition

It added that to announce the commencement of 25th year of Kargil Vijay Divas celebrations, the quiz competition celebrates the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the Kargil War rendering a heartfelt tribute to the bravery and courage of those who made that victory possible. “This landmark initiative, symbolised by the newly revealed logo, underscores Army's commitment to nurturing intellectual growth and inspiring young minds across the Nation. The event celebrates the past and aims to ignite a spirit of curiosity and learning among the youth, shaping the leaders of tomorrow,” the press release said.

It added that the event was attended by Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, Vice Chief of the Army Staff. The logo for the quiz competition was unveiled by Archana Pande, President AWWA. Param Vir Chakra Awardees Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retired) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar were also present along with Principals from schools across 36 states and Union Territories of India.