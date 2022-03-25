26 government employees found absent from duty in Shopian

Shopian, March 25 : During a surprise inspection, District Magistrate Shopian found more than two dozen government employees absent from duty on Friday.
An official said that Sachin Kumar Vaishya, District Magistrate Shopian visited Roads and Buildings ( R &B) department and Municipal Council Shopian ( MCS) and found as many as 26 employees including Executive Engineer R & B absent from their duties.
"Of them 20 employees are from R &B department while 06 are from MCS", he said.
The officer said that District Magistrate had directed the District Treasury Officer Shopian to deduct one day salary from the absent employees and remit it into the Red Cross account of Deputy Commissioner, Shopian.
Vaishya told Greater Kashmir that explanation had been sought from the absent employees for their unauthorised absence.