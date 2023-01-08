26-year-old PhD scholar from Kulgam dies of cardiac arrest at Mysore University: Family

News agency KNO reported that Mushtaq Ahmad, one of the relatives of the deceased, identified the youth as Shabir Ahmad Wani (26) son of Mohammad Amin Wani, a resident of Chansar Kulgam who died of cardiac arrest at Mysore University, Karnataka.

“We received a call from his friends at the University last evening that he suffered massive cardiac arrest”, he said. He was immediately shifted to hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said, adding that the youth was pursuing PhD in Chemistry (final year). The family members appealed to the district administration Kulgam to help them in bringing back their son’s body.