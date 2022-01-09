268 flights cancelled at Srinagar airport in five days

Srinagar Jan 9: Over 53 flights flights were cancelled at the Srinagar airport daily on an average for the last five days due to poor visibility due to inclement weather.
As per a spokesman at the airport, a total of 268 flights to-and-fro the airport were cancelled since January 4 including 134 from Srinagar to various destinations.
The disruptions have left travelers disappointed since Tuesday including tourists, many of whom have been stranded in the valley.
Even as flight operations resumed fully at the Srinagar airport on Sunday after five days of disruption, a traveler stranded in the valley complained about a sudden skyrocketing in the Air India ticket prices.
"Airlines are booking fresh tickets from counter for Rs 15000. Not accommodating us in flight today. Instead taking fresh booking for INR 15000. I am sitting near to Air India booking counter inside SXR Airport," the traveler said.
Reacting to the matter, a Srinagar airport spokesman said the issue has been raised with Station Manager Air India.
"He has clarified that all economy class seats are full. Only a few seats in higher classes at full fare are available. These are also within the fixed cap, " the spokesman said.