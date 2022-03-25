27 govt employees found absent in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar, March 25: District Magistrate Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya on Friday during a surprise inspection of government offices found seven employees of Municipal Committee Shopian and 20 employees of R&B division Shopian including one senior officer absent from their duties.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that Vaishya while taking serious note of their unauthorized absence has recommended stern action against the absentees under rules.
The DM also called for explanations from the officer/officials, who were found absent during the inspection.
He directed employees for remaining punctual in future and said that such inspections will continue in future also and dereliction of unauthorized absence will not be tolerated.