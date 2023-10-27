27 terrorists killed in 10 infiltration bids in Kupwara: GOC 28 Div

Addressing a news conference at 28 Div Headquarters at Zangli, Kupwara, a day after five terrorists were killed while trying to infiltrate this side of LoC in the Machil sector, Maj Gen Kalia said that security forces had successfully foiled all the infiltration attempts made from the other side of the LoC.

“There is a constant endeavour to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir but our alert security forces have thwarted every such attempt, improving the security situation. As a result, development and tourism have gained pace in recent times,” he said.