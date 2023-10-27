27 terrorists killed in 10 infiltration bids in Kupwara: GOC 28 Div

Kupwara, Oct 27: General Officer Commanding (GOC) 28 Div, Maj Gen GirishKalia Friday said that 27 terrorists were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in 10 different infiltration attempts during the last eight months in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
Addressing a news conference at 28 Div Headquarters at Zangli, Kupwara, a day after five terrorists were killed while trying to infiltrate this side of LoC in the Machil sector, Maj Gen Kalia said that security forces had successfully foiled all the infiltration attempts made from the other side of the LoC.
“There is a constant endeavour to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir but our alert security forces have thwarted every such attempt, improving the security situation. As a result, development and tourism have gained pace in recent times,” he said.
Maj Gen Kalia said that warlike stores including five AK series rifles and narcotics were also recovered from the killed terrorists.
“Following a specific input generated by J&K Police in Kupwara regarding an infiltration attempt by a group of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army’s 56 RR and J&K Police in Machil sector along the LoC. Multiple ambushes were laid by the security forces. A group of five terrorists while taking advantage of dense forests infiltrated to this side on Thursday but were intercepted by the ambush teams, ensuing an encounter which led to the killing of five heavily armed foreign terrorists,” he said. “In Machil, ‘Operation Shikanja’ coincides with the momentous date in 1947 when Indian Army led by the infantry landed in Srinagar to protect men, women, and children of Kashmir from the invaders who came from Pakistan.”
Addressing the media persons, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara, YougalManhas said that following the credible information of a possible infiltration bid in the Machil sector, the concerned Army unit was taken onboard and multiple ambushes were laid on the expected routes.
He said that Police and forces were determined to thwart every possible infiltration bid from across the border.
Commanding Officer (CO) 56 RR, RajatBirman said that the joint operation led to the elimination of five terrorists.
He said that although the terrain was very difficult, the ambush parties remained determined throughout the operation.
“Following the movement of terrorists to this side, they were challenged, ensuing a gunfight. Two terrorists were killed initially and later three more terrorists were killed.”
He termed the killing of terrorists a big achievement.