27 terrorists killed in 8 infiltration attempts in 8 months in Kupwara: Army

Kupwara, Oct 27: ln the last 8 months 8 infiltration attempts were made along the Line of Control, resulting in the killing of 27 terrorists and recovery of warlike stores and narcotics, officials said here on Friday.
These remarks were made by GoC 28 Infantry Division Girish Kalia in a press conference after foiling a major infiltration bid in Machil Sector on Thursday.
The GoC, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that with relentless efforts of security forces together the situation has improved to a greater extent, which has paved the way for development and tourism.
He said that there is a constant endeavor to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir from other side of the border. “There are continuous infiltration attempts from other side of the border. All such attempts have been foiled by security forces."
He said that 10 attempts were made in the last 8months in Kupwara leading to elimination of 27 terrorists.
“Huge quantities of war like stores and narcotics were also recovered from the killed terrorists. They are all determined to disturb peace in valley."
About the Machil operation, the GoC said that this is a tribute to the infantry who have always worked towards peace and prosperity in the region.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas said that the intelligence grid is always ready. “We received information from credible sources about infiltration attempt. Information was shared with the concerned unit about on a particular date."
Commanding Officer of Army unit concerned, Rajat Birman said that specific inputs were received from Kupwara police about likely infiltration attempt, following which a joint operation was launched.
He said that the terrain in the area of operation is very challenging. “Ambush parties were placed ahead of LoC fence. Movement of 5 terrorists was detected and they were chellanged. On opening the fire immediately 2 terrorists were killed. The operation continued for the entire day and a pinpoint location was detected leading to the killing of the remaining 3 terrorists."
He said that the operation concluded without any causality to their side.—(KNO)