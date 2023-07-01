276 drug peddlers arrested in 6 months: Baramulla police

Baramulla, July 1: Police in Baramulla arrested 276 drug peddlers, registered 180 cases under NDPS Act and attached property of drug smugglers worth lakhs during first half of year 2023 in the district.
According to a police spokesman, 248 drug smugglers including 30 most wanted drug smugglers, have been booked under NDPS Act whileas 28 habitual drug peddlers have been booked under PIT- NDPS/PSA.
“Police have recovered contraband substances worth crores (value of contraband in black market). The arrests were made following meticulous investigations, intelligence gathering, and proactive policing strategies. This noteworthy accomplishment reflects the department's steadfast commitment to eradicating the drug menace and ensuring the well-being of the community,”the spokesman said.
The relentless efforts of the Police in curbing drug-related activities have yielded commendable results, leading to a safer and healthier community. Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace, the spokesman said.