276 drug peddlers arrested in 6 months: Baramulla police

According to a police spokesman, 248 drug smugglers including 30 most wanted drug smugglers, have been booked under NDPS Act whileas 28 habitual drug peddlers have been booked under PIT- NDPS/PSA.

“Police have recovered contraband substances worth crores (value of contraband in black market). The arrests were made following meticulous investigations, intelligence gathering, and proactive policing strategies. This noteworthy accomplishment reflects the department's steadfast commitment to eradicating the drug menace and ensuring the well-being of the community,”the spokesman said.