28 J&K administrative service officers inducted into IAS

The induction of local officers into the IAS will address the shortage of IAS officers in the union territory where out of 75 posts of this cadre only 55 are presently filled.



Of the 28 officers inducted into the IAS, 14 are serving officers while 14 have since superannuated. The major beneficiaries of this induction are the officers of the 1999 JKAS batch while a few retirees prior to the 1999 batch have also been inducted.