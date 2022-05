28 Tehsildars transferred, posted

As per an order issued by Commissioner Secretary Revenue Department Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Tahir Ahmad Malik Tehsildar Pulwama has been transferred and posted as HQA DC Office Bandipora against vacant post while Imtiyaz Amin Naik, Junior JKAS, Tehsildar Recovery Srinagar has been transferred and posted as HQA, DC Office Srinagar vice Irtiza Jeelani Junior JKAS, who is posted as Tehsildar Recovery Srinagar.

Sayed Khursheed Ahmed, awaiting orders of posting in the office of Regional Director Survey & Land Records, Srinagar has been posted as HQA DC office Budgam against vacant post while Mohammad Altaf Tehsildar North (Srinagar) has been transferred and posted as Tehsildar Kangan against vacant post.